Slovenians vote to back government railway project in referendum
September 24, 2017 / 7:06 PM / 25 days ago

Slovenians vote to back government railway project in referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Slovenian government’s biggest investment project got majority support at a referendum on Sunday, preliminary results showed, giving a boost to the centre-left government ahead of a general election next year.

The project to build a 1 billion euro ($1.19 billion) railway to Slovenia’s main Adriatic port was supported by 53.7 percent of voters against 46.3 percent amid low turnout, the State Election Commission said after counting 90 percent of the vote.

The government has said the 27-km (17-mile) rail link between Koper and the town of Divaca is necessary to speed up freight traffic to and from Slovenia’s only port and improve the port’s competitiveness. ($1 = 0.8398 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)

