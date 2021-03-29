France's car component producer Treves to shut Slovenia factory, STA says

ZAGREB, March 29 (Reuters) - France’s car component producer Treves will shut down its factory in Slovenia in September, the head of the company’s Slovenian unit Andrej Baskovic was quoted by Slovenian STA news agency as saying on Monday.

Treves, which has a presence in 17 countries, is a specialist in automotive interiors and acoustic environment.

The Slovenian unit has been delivering sound and thermal insulation components to Revoz, the Slovenian unit of Renault which produces the Twingo model in Novo Mesto.

STA said Treves’s decision was prompted by a major fire incident that took place in its Slovenia’s unit in January and by uncertainty about the future orders from Revoz beyond 2024.

Treves’ Slovenian operations could not immediately be reached for comment.

Treves has been present in Slovenia since 2005 and has some 100 employees.