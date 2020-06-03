Slovenia May jobless no. the highest in 3 years

LJUBLJANA, June 3 (Reuters) - The number of jobless people in Slovenia rose to 90,415 in May due to the coronavirus epidemic, reaching the highest level since April 2017, the national Employment Service said in a report on Wednesday.

The number of jobless rose by 2% compared to April and by 25.6% compared to May last year.

The unemployment rate will be revealed by the service in July. In March, the latest data available, the rate reached 8% with 77,855 jobless people.

“The growth of unemployment eased in May ... as the number of newly registered unemployed almost halved compared to April,” the service said but added the number of newly registered rose by 50.4% year-on-year in the first five months of 2020.

It also said the number of new jobs rose by 68% compared to April, with most new jobs available for construction workers and truck drivers.

Slovenia introduced a general coronavirus lockdown in the middle of March and gradually started lifting it from April 20. In May it became the first EU state to declare an end to its coronavirus epidemic although some restriction remain in place. It has so far reported 1,477 coronavirus cases and 109 deaths.

The government’s macroeconomic institute UMAR said last month it expects the jobless rate to rise to 9.1% this year and then ease slightly in 2021. (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)