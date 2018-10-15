FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Semiconductors
October 15, 2018 / 12:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

SMA Solar CEO steps down, to be replaced by deputy

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar group, on Monday named Juergen Reinert, deputy chief executive and board member for operations and technology, as its new CEO, replacing Pierre-Pascal Urbon, who is leaving after seven years at the helm.

The company, which last month cut its outlook for sales and profits, gave no reason for Urbon’s resignation, only saying it took place at his own request.

Last week, shares in SMA Solar hit their lowest level since June 2015. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.