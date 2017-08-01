FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 15 days ago

SMA Solar raises 2017 forecast for sales, profit

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, on Tuesday raised its outlook for 2017 sales and profit, citing high order intake and strong demand, particularly in Asia.

SMA now sees sales of 900 to 950 million euros ($1.06-1.12 billion) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 85 to 100 million euros.

It had previously expected sales of 830 to 900 million euros and EBITDA of 70 to 90 million.

$1 = 0.8457 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

