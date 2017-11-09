FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's SMA Solar warns on sales due to supply shortage
November 9, 2017 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's SMA Solar warns on sales due to supply shortage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar company, on Thursday warned its full-year sales would come in at the lower end of its target corridor, citing a supply shortage of unspecified critical components.

The company now expects sales of more than 900 million euros ($1.04 billion), down from a previous forecast for sales of 900 million to 950 million euros and in line with the 907 million Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate.

$1 = 0.8619 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

