August 9, 2018 / 5:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

SMA Solar expects chips shortage to ease in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 9 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar company, on Thursday said it expected a shortage of chips needed for the production of solar inverters to ease in the second half of the year, which the company said would lead to higher sales.

SMA Solar said its second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 10.4 million euros ($12.1 million) in the second quarter, while sales edged up 2 percent to 212 million.

$1 = 0.8618 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Maria Sheahan

