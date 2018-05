FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar company, on Wednesday said first-quarter operating profit rose 72 percent, boosted by stronger demand for solar equipment in Europe and Asia.

First-quarter earnings before interest and tax came in at 4.3 million euros ($5.10 million), up from the 2.5 million in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 0.8438 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Maria Sheahan)