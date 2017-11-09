UPDATE 1-Germany's SMA Solar warns on sales due to supply shortage

* Now expects sales of more than 900 mln eur in 2017

* Sticks to EBITDA outlook of 85-100 mln eur

* Nine-month sales impact by North America weakness (Adds details on results, context)

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - SMA Solar, Germany’s largest solar company, on Thursday warned its full-year sales would come in at the lower end of its target corridor, citing a supply shortage of unspecified critical components.

“We expect strong end-of-year business and are confident about achieving our objective for the year,” Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said. “However, due to a supply shortage of critical components we will probably come in at the lower end of the sales guidance.”

The company now expects sales of more than 900 million euros ($1.04 billion), down from a previous forecast for sales of 900 million to 950 million euros and in line with the 907 million Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate.

Nine-month earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) halved to 55.3 million euros, the world’s largest maker of solar inverters said. For the full year, it still sees EBITDA of between 85 million and 100 million euros.

SMA Solar said nine-month sales fell by 16 percent to 593 million euros, citing weak business with regard to large solar power parks in North America that could not be offset by a rise in sales in Asia and Europe.

The group’s inverters are key components in solar power stations that convert direct current generated from panels into alternating current and feed it into the bigger power grid.