Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
March 6, 2020 / 2:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

US Foods to buy Smart Foodservice for $970 million

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Food distribution company US Foods Holding Corp said on Friday it would buy Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores from private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc for $970 million in cash.

Smart Foodservice operates 70 cash-and-carry stores in the United States, which cater to small and mid-sized restaurants.

US Foods said it will finance the acquisition mainily with $700 million in loans from Citigroup and Bank of America. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
