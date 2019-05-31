Brazil's Patria to inject $126 mln into gym operator Smartfit

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian private equity firm Patria Investimentos will inject roughly 500 million reais ($126 million) into Smartfit Escola de Ginastica e Danca SA by purchasing new and existing shares in the gym operator.

In a securities filing on Friday, Smartfit said Patria, in which U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group LP has a stake, had agreed to purchase new shares to be issued by the firm and to purchase stakes from existing shareholders.

It did not give a timeline for the transaction.