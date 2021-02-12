Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs file motions to dismiss Smartmatic lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Voters wait in line for hours, including some who received sandwiches from volunteers in Brooklyn, to cast their ballots during early voting in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - Fox News Media said on Friday Maria Bartiromo, Judge Jeanine Pirro and former host Lou Dobbs filed separate motions to dismiss electronic voting systems maker Smartmatic’s lawsuit against Fox Corp.

The lawsuit had claimed that the media group accused it of helping rig the U.S. presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.

The actions by the trio comes after Lachlan Murdoch-led Fox Corp filed a motion to dismiss the Smartmatic lawsuit on Monday, stating that in its coverage it “fulfilled its commitment to inform fully and comment fairly.”