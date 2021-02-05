Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Smartmatic turns to ex-Winston partners who helped win $177M 'pink slime' settlement

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

The lawyers representing Smartmatic in its $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell tried their first defamation case just four years ago. But what a case it was.

As partners at Winston & Strawn, J. Erik Connolly and Nicole Wrigley helped wrest from Disney and ABC worth at least $177 million over ABC’s reporting on a processed beef product the network dubbed “pink slime.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jk6ecb

