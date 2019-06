The popular western U.S. burger chain In-N-Out has settled its lawsuit seeking to stop rival Smashburger from selling “Triple Double” burgers because the name sounded too much like its own “Double Double” and “Triple Triple” burgers.

U.S. District Judge James Selna in Santa Ana, California dismissed In-N-Out’s trademark infringement, false advertising and unfair competition lawsuit on Wednesday.

