FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 3, 2018 / 7:07 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Sumitomo Mitsui head of strategic credit leaves bank

Andrew Berlin, Michelle Sierra

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (LPC) - Chris Droussiotis, Head of Strategic Credit Products, Americas Division at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), has left the bank effective April 2, according to sources.

In his most recent role, Droussiotis oversaw SMBC’s middle market, large corporates, lender finance and asset finance units, which comprise over 70 people.

He began working at SMBC in October 2007 as head of large corporates and took ownership of the other three units in January 2015 when they were brought together to create Strategic Credit Products.

Droussiotis has worked in leveraged finance for 30 years, including in posts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CIBC, MUFG and Mizuho.

SMBC officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Andrew Berlin and Michelle Sierra Editing by Jon Methven)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.