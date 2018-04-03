MOVES-Sumitomo Mitsui head of strategic credit leaves bank

NEW YORK, April 3 (LPC) - Chris Droussiotis, Head of Strategic Credit Products, Americas Division at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC), has left the bank effective April 2, according to sources.

In his most recent role, Droussiotis oversaw SMBC’s middle market, large corporates, lender finance and asset finance units, which comprise over 70 people.

He began working at SMBC in October 2007 as head of large corporates and took ownership of the other three units in January 2015 when they were brought together to create Strategic Credit Products.

Droussiotis has worked in leveraged finance for 30 years, including in posts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CIBC, MUFG and Mizuho.

SMBC officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Andrew Berlin and Michelle Sierra Editing by Jon Methven)