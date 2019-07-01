MOVES- SMBC hires loan banker from Mizuho

NEW YORK, July 1 - Japanese lender SMBC has hired Sara Pirzada, three sources familiar with the move said. Pirzada, currently a managing director at Mizuho Securities in New York, is slated to start with SMBC’s loan syndication team in the coming months, the sources said.

She had been with Mizuho for approximately seven years and prior to that completed roughly 10 years at German commercial bank WestLB.

A spokesperson for Mizuho confirmed her exit from the bank. SMBC declined to comment.

Pirzada joins SMBC after former managing director and syndicated loans banker Kristie Pellecchia left the bank in May for the Overseas Private Investment Corp, a development bank headquartered in Washington. (Reporting by Aaron Weinman; Editing By Jon Methven)