LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch , JP Morgan and KKR Capital Markets have been chosen as joint global coordinators for an intial public offering for fashion company SMCP in Paris, two sources said on Friday.

The French company behind fashion brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot is expected to list its shares in Paris this autumn.

Two different sources said BNP Paribas was picked to be among the syndicate. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Adrian Croft)