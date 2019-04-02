French fashion group SMCP names new heads for Sandro, Claudie Pierlot brands

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - French fashion company SMCP named on Tuesday new chief executives for its Sandro and Claudie Pierlot upmarket clothing brands.

SMCP, which is controlled by Chinese retail group Shandong Ruyi, said Isabelle Allouch would become chief executive officer of the Sandro brand, while Jean-Baptiste Dacquin would succeed her as CEO of the Claudie Pierlot brand.

Earlier this month, SMCP forecast sales would grow at a more moderate pace in 2019, partly due to the impact of anti-government protests in France and uncertainty over Britain’s exit from the European Union. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)