Fashion group SMCP posts rise in Q1 sales

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - SMCP, the French fashion group, whose brands include Sandro, reported a rise in first-quarter revenues on Monday and kept its guidance for a higher annual sales growth and stable profit margins.

First-quarter sales at SMCP, which is majority owned by Chinese retail group Shandong Ruyi, rose to 274.6 million euros ($306.4 million), up 9 percent from the previous year and led by higher revenues in the Asia-Pacific region. ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Uttaresh.V)