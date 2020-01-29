Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 29, 2020 / 8:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-French fashion SMCP confirms 2019 guidance after sales growth

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - French fashion company SMCP confirmed on Wednesday its 2019 guidance after posting an 8.7% growth in sales last year despite sharp market deterioration in Paris and Hong Kong.

The company, whose brands include Sandro and Claudie Pierlot, said in a statement its 2019 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization margin would be between 15.5% and 16% (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

