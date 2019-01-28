Sandro-owner SMCP says online sales helped offset French protest hit

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A strong performance in China helped fuel fourth quarter revenue growth at Sandro-owner SMCP, the company said on Monday, adding it had partly offset a hit from anti-government protests and store closures in France thanks to a spike in online sales.

The retail group - which sits in the so-called affordable luxury segment, and also owns Maje and Claudie Pierlot - said sales had increased 8.1 percent at constant currencies in the period, reaching 276.1 million euros ($315 million).

Revenue momentum in France, its biggest market, faltered further after a flat performance a quarter earlier, and dipped 1.9 percent at constant currencies, though the group said its e-commerce business had picked up in the country.

“The riots in France in Q4 had less of an impact on sales than we expected,” analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note.

Sales in the Americas and Asia expanded at a strong pace, albeit a slower one than in the previous three months.

The firm, which is controlled by Chinese retail group Shandong Ruyi, said its business in mainland China had done particularly well, at a time when investors are on edge over a potential consumer spending slowdown there.

For the year as a whole, revenue came in just over the 1 billion euro mark for the first time, rising 13 percent at constant currencies from 2017 levels, in line with SMCP’s targets. ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Inti Landauro)