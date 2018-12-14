UPDATE 1-Japan bank SMFG names finance chief Ota as CEO

* Management change takes place in April

* Ota is currently finance and strategy chief

* CEO Kunibe to become chairman (Recasts with announcement)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) Inc on Friday named finance head Jun Ota as chief executive of Japan’s third-largest lender.

Ota, 60, has widely been seen as successor to CEO Takeshi Kunibe, who will become chairman. The change will take place in April, SMFG said in a statement on Friday.

The smallest of Japan’s three mega banks with 207 trillion yen ($1.82 trillion) in assets, SMFG is the most profitable as measured by return on equity, due in part to an emphasis on higher-margin borrowers such as small and mid-sized businesses.

Ota joined Sumitomo Bank in 1982, which became SMFG through a merger.

Most recently, he has been both finance and strategy chief, a double role seen as being groomed for the top job. ($1 = 113.5200 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)