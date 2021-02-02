Japan's SMFG third-quarter net profit drops 8.4%

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a sign board of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, part of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) outside its branch in Tokyo, Japan, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Japan’s second-largest lender by assets, reported on Tuesday a 8.4% drop in third-quarter net profit.

SMFG posted a profit of 163.8 billion yen ($1.56 billion) for the three months through December compared with 178.9 billion yen in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in an exchange filing.