Japan's SMFG third-quarter net profit drops 8.4% on credit-related costs

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a sign board of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, part of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) outside its branch in Tokyo, Japan, January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG), Japan’s second-largest lender by assets, reported on Tuesday a 8.4% drop in third-quarter net profit due primarily to an increase in credit-related costs.

SMFG posted a profit of 163.8 billion yen ($1.56 billion) for the three months through December compared with 178.9 billion yen in the year-ago period, according to Reuters calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in an exchange filing.

SMFG reiterated its profit view of 400 billion yen for the full-year through March. That compared with the 500.1 billion yen average of 12 analysts’ estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Profits at Japanese banks, already reeling from years of negative interest rates and shrinking population, were expected to be pressured by a surge in credit losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SMFG booked 234.8 billion yen credit-related costs for the nine months through December, up from 96.5 billion yen in the same period a year ago.