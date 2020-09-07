HK shares of China's SMIC plunge as Trump considers adding firm in blacklist

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Hong Kong-listed Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) fell as much as 15.2% to HK$20.02, the lowest since June 16, after a U.S. official said it was considering adding the Chinese firm to a trade blacklist.

The stock was the fifth most actively traded by turnover in early trade.

Its Shanghai-listed shares fell as much as 11%.

The Trump administration is considering whether to add China’s top chipmaker SMIC to a trade blacklist, a Defense Department official said Friday, as the United States escalates a crackdown on Chinese companies. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)