Company News
August 12, 2020 / 8:24 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

SmileDirectClub quarterly revenue slumps on delayed dental procedures

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Dental products maker SmileDirectClub Inc reported an 82% fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as patients delayed dental procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also reported a one-time charge of about $43 million related to lease abandonment, impairment of long-lived assets.

Net loss attributable to the company was $26.7 million in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $32.4 million a year earlier.

Total quarterly revenue fell to $107.07 million from $195.8 million.

Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below