Company News
November 12, 2019 / 9:17 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

SmileDirectClub reports bigger quarterly loss on higher expenses

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) - SmileDirectClub Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the teeth alignment company spent more on marketing, in the company’s first results since going public in September.

Net loss attributable widened to $88.3 million, or 89 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a loss of $14.9 million, a year earlier.

Total quarterly revenue rose to $180.2 million from $119.7 million as more people bought its teeth aligners. (Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below