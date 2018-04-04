FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 6:16 AM / in 21 hours

Smith & Nephew names Namal Nawana new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew said on Wednesday it had appointed Namal Nawana to replace Olivier Bohuon as chief executive of the British company next month.

Nawana was most recently chief executive of medical diagnostics company Alere, where he oversaw its $5.3 billion acquisition by Abbott in 2017, Smith & Nephew said.

He will take over from Bohuon, who said in October he would leave before the end of 2018, on May 7. His base salary will be $1.54 million a year, the company said.

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Louise Heavens

