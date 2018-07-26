FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 6:24 AM / in 2 hours

Smith & Nephew sticks to full-year view as established markets recover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew, Europe’s biggest artificial hip and knee maker, reiterated its full-year guidance on Thursday after its established markets returned to growth after a difficult start to the year.

Second quarter revenue was up 2 percent on an underlying basis, and the firm said underlying revenue growth for the year was still expected to be 2-3 percent, after it cut its outlook in its previous trading statement following weakness in some of its established markets in the first quarter. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by James Davey)

