Smith & Nephew boosts full-year outlook after Q1 growth

May 2 (Reuters) - Medical products maker Smith & Nephew on Thursday forecast annual revenue growth at the top half of its previously estimated range after reporting a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on an underlying basis.

The company reported revenue of $1.20 billion for the first quarter ended March 30, in line with analysts' expectations, according to a company-compiled consensus here

“Following the growth achieved in the first quarter, we are increasingly confident that we will deliver 2019 underlying growth in the upper half of the guidance range of 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)