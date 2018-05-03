FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Smith & Nephew downgrades outlook after weak Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew, Europe’s biggest artificial hip and knee maker, downgraded its forecast for full-year underlying revenue growth and profit margin after some markets softened and it saw a slowdown in its bioactives business in the first quarter.

It forecast underlying revenue for the year to rise by 2-3 percent, less than the 3-4 percent it predicted in February, while its trading profit margin would be at or above the level achieved last year rather than its previous target of growth of 30-70 basis points.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
