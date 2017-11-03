Smith & Nephew sees full-year growth at lower end of guidance

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - European hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew said on Friday its growth for the year would be at the lower end of its guidance after reporting a 3 percent rise in revenue for the third quarter, just missing average market expectations.

The company, in which activist investor Elliott Management is reportedly building a stake, made revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts had expected $1.16 billion, around the middle of a $1.139-1.184 billion range.

Smith & Nephew’s forecast for underlying revenue growth for the full year was between 3 and 4 percent. (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)