Earnings Season
May 6, 2020 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Smith+Nephew April sales halve as patients push back elective surgeries

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - British medical products maker Smith+Nephew said on Wednesday sales in April nearly halved as more patients postponed elective surgeries, such as hip replacements, due to coronavirus-driven lockdowns.

The company said revenue in the three months ended March 28 fell 7.6% to $1.13 billion on an underlying basis and April sales slumped 47%. (reut.rs/3frFu7e)

Analysts on average were expecting first-quarter sales of $1.12 billion, down 8.1% on an underlying basis, according to a company-compiled consensus here of 8 analysts.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

