Smith+Nephew quarterly revenue gets boost as elective surgeries recover

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Smith+Nephew said on Thursday revenue recovered strongly in the third quarter from the second, as hospitals managed to carry out more elective surgeries after the initial wave of coronavirus infections.

The company, which makes orthopaedic implants and prosthetics, said sales fell nearly 4% to $1.2 billion in the three months ended Sept. 26, recovering from a near 30% slump in the second quarter.