UPDATE 1-Smith & Nephew sees full-year growth at lower end of guidance
#Healthcare
November 3, 2017 / 7:34 AM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-Smith & Nephew sees full-year growth at lower end of guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO quote, details)

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - European hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew said on Friday it would take steps to simplify its business after it said revenue growth for the year would be at the lower end of its 3-4 percent guidance.

The company, in which activist investor Elliott Management is reportedly building a stake, made revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, up 3 percent. Analysts had expected $1.16 billion, around the middle of a $1.139-1.184 billion range.

Chief Executive Olivier Bohuon, who plans to retire by the end of 2018 said he would review the company’s cost base to further simplify and improve its operating model.

But he added that the company had met its growth target for the quarter, despite recent hurricanes in the United States delaying some operations.

“Of particular note is the sustained nature of the market-beating growth from our knee implants franchise and the strong emerging markets recovery across the year,” he said.

“Looking ahead, our focus on accelerating the top-line is unchanged and we are also starting the next stage in our continuing drive to improve efficiency across the group.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

