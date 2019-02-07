Company News
February 7, 2019 / 7:20 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Smith & Nephew misses on Q4 revenue as developed markets slow

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - British medical products maker Smith & Nephew fell short of analysts’ expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as growth in established markets including the United States slowed and the company was hurt by a stronger dollar.

Revenue edged up 1.3 percent to $1.29 billion, short of analysts' average forecast of $1.30 billion, according to a company-provided consensus here

The company’s operating profit for the year also fell to $863 million from $934 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
