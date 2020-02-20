Smith+Nephew forecasts 2020 growth, cautious on coronavirus outbreak

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Smith+Nephew on Thursday forecast underlying revenue growth of 3.5% to 4.5% in 2020 after the British medical products maker topped annual sales expectations for 2019, helped by higher demand from emerging markets and growth in its sports medicine unit.

The company, whose 2019 revenue rose 4.8% to $5.14 billion, said its outlook assumes the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in China would normalize early in the second quarter.

China accounted for 7% of overall revenue in 2019, according to the company. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)