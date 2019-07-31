UPDATE 1-Smith+Nephew lifts revenue outlook on emerging market boost

(Adds details on earnings, context)

July 31 (Reuters) - Artificial hip and knee maker Smith+Nephew raised its full-year revenue forecast on Wednesday after reporting a better-than-expected first-half profit, boosted by higher overall demand and growth in emerging markets.

China, with a sales surge of more than 30% in the second quarter, was a bright spot for the company, as its established markets, including the United States, stabilise after a shaky 2018. The U.S. market accounts for about half of its revenue.

Sales from emerging markets rose 16.2% in the quarter ended June 29.

Demand from emerging markets will continue to lift Smith+Nephew as patient populations grow and medical expertise improves, Chief Executive Officer Namal Nawana had told Reuters in May.

The company now expects 2019 underlying revenue to grow between 3% and 4%. In May, it had raised its growth expectation to the higher end of its 2.5% to 3.5% forecast range.

Trading profit of 45.8 cents per share for the six months beat analysts' average expectation of 44.9 cents, according to a company-compiled consensus here of 14 analysts.

Its unit that provides joint replacements for sports injuries and services for tonsil procedures posted a 5.6% growth.

Total revenue rose 3.9% to $2.49 billion on an underlying basis. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)