Smith & Nephew can't shake off state law claims over hip implant - judge

Plaintiffs suing the U.S. subsidiary of British medical equipment maker Smith & Nephew can proceed with most of their claims over the company’s allegedly defective hip implants after a federal judge partially denied a motion to dismiss.

Monday’s decision by U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake in Baltimore came down in a multidistrict litigation including some 200 lawsuits filed against the company over its Birmingham Hip Resurfacing device, which plaintiffs from across the country claim causes metal debris to accumulate within their bodies.

