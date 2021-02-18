Smith+Nephew warns of further COVID-19 pain for first half

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Smith+Nephew warned on Thursday the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue into the first half of 2021 and that it was uncertain on the timing of recovery, as the medical products maker posted a sharp drop in annual trading profit.

The company, a maker of orthopaedic implants and prosthetics, along with wound dressings and other surgical technologies, posted a trading profit of $683 million, for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $1.17 billion last year. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)