Nov 14 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc said it intends to spin off its healthcare unit, just two months after ending talks with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc over a possible 7 billion pound-plus ($9.10 billion) merger of their healthcare businesses

The separation will enable the British engineering group to focus on growing as an industrial technology group, the company said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7692 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)