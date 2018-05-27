Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger- source

May 27 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc and U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc are in talks about a merger of their medical device businesses, a person familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The talks are at a very early stage, according to the person.

Sky News and the Financial Times had reported earlier on Sunday that the two companies were in talks. bit.ly/2s88bPN

The FT said Smiths Group had been exploring options for some time for its medical business. on.ft.com/2xir9YN

ICU Medical did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. Smiths Group declined to comment.