RPT-Smiths abandons healthcare merger talks with ICU Medical

(Repeats with no change to headline or text)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc has abandoned plans to combine its top medical business with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc, the company said on Thursday, saying they were unable to agree on terms.

Smiths, a provider of hospital equipment, industrial services and sensors to detect explosives, said it would continue to review all options for its businesses. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)