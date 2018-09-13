FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 1:56 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

RPT-Smiths abandons healthcare merger talks with ICU Medical

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to headline or text)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc has abandoned plans to combine its top medical business with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc, the company said on Thursday, saying they were unable to agree on terms.

Smiths, a provider of hospital equipment, industrial services and sensors to detect explosives, said it would continue to review all options for its businesses. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

