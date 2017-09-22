British engineer Smiths profit rises on strength in security scanners unit

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Engineering conglomerate Smiths Group Plc posted a 17 percent rise in full-year pre-tax profit on Friday, helped by growth in its security scanners business.

Smiths Group, a provider of hospital equipment, industrial services and sensors to detect explosives, said pre-tax profit rose to 528 million pounds ($717.50 million) for the year ended July 31 from 451 million pounds a year ago.

The FTSE 100 company’s revenue rose 11 percent to 3.28 billion pounds. Analysts were expecting revenue of 3.296 billion pounds, according to company-compiled estimates. ($1 = 0.7359 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)