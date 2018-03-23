FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 7:29 AM / in 9 hours

British firm Smiths H1 revenue falls 4.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - British engineering firm Smiths Group Plc reported a 4.3 percent fall in first-half revenue on Friday, hurt by weakness in its businesses serving energy and medical sectors.

Smiths, a provider of hospital equipment, industrial services and sensors to detect explosives, said revenue fell to 1.55 billion pounds ($2.19 billion) for the six months ended Jan. 31, from 1.62 billion pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7084 pounds) (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

