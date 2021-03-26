Engineering firm Smiths Group sees better second half after profit beat

March 26 (Reuters) - Smiths Group on Friday forecast improving trends for the second half of the fiscal year after the British engineering firm reported a better-than-expected profit and added that it was on track to separate its medical unit by the fourth quarter.

The company, whose baggage screening kit and explosive detectors are a common sight in airports, said headline operating profit for the six months ended Jan. 31 slipped 6% to 166 million pounds ($228.20 million). Revenue from continuing operations came in at 1.15 billion pounds.