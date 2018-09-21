Smiths' revenue rises on higher demand for oil and gas components

Sept 21 (Reuters) - British engineering group Smiths Group reported a 2 percent rise in full-year revenue on Friday, helped by higher demand for the parts it supplies to the oil and gas industry.

Underlying revenue rose to 3.21 billion pounds ($4.26 billion) for the twelve months ended July 31, from 3.28 billion pounds a year earlier.

The company had said last week that talks with U.S.-based ICU Medical Inc over a possible 7 billion pound-plus merger of their healthcare businesses had fallen through. ($1 = 0.7543 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)