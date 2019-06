June 7 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc on Friday named JehanZeb Noor, an executive at Australia-based packaging company Amcor Flexibles, to lead its healthcare business and oversee its separation from the group next year.

Noor will take up the chief executive officer’s job at Smiths Medical, which makes respiratory devices and catheters, on July 1. The company had announced plans to separate the business in March. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)