May 21 (Reuters) - The asset management business of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings named David Semaya, the former chairman of Nikko Asset Management, and current president Hideki Hiraki as its co-chairmen.

The newly integrated company, called Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management, also appointed Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Chief Executive Officer Yoshio Hishida its president. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)